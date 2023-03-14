Eight earthquakes shake up the Central Coast

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- There were eight total earthquakes that shook up the Central Coast on Tuesday morning according to the USGS.

3.4 earthquake at 10:41:24 a.m.

3.4 earthquake at 10:41:44 a.m.

3.4 earthquake at 10:46 a.m.

2.9 earthquake at 10:47 a.m.

2.6 earthquake at 11:07 a.m.

2.5 earthquake at 11:57 a.m.

3.0 earthquake at 11:58 a.m.

3.0 earthquake at 12:15 p.m.

The origin of these earthquakes was all from Tres Pinos in San Benito County.

There are no reported damages at this time.