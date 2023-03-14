Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 1:02 PM
Published 11:00 AM

Eight earthquakes shake up the Central Coast

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- There were eight total earthquakes that shook up the Central Coast on Tuesday morning according to the USGS.

  • 3.4 earthquake at 10:41:24 a.m.
  • 3.4 earthquake at 10:41:44 a.m.
  • 3.4 earthquake at 10:46 a.m.
  • 2.9 earthquake at 10:47 a.m.
  • 2.6 earthquake at 11:07 a.m.
  • 2.5 earthquake at 11:57 a.m.
  • 3.0 earthquake at 11:58 a.m.
  • 3.0 earthquake at 12:15 p.m.

The origin of these earthquakes was all from Tres Pinos in San Benito County.

There are no reported damages at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content