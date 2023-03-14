Dutch Bros Coffee submits permit for Soledad location

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Soledad confirms with KION that they have a building permit pending for a Dutch Bros Coffee location.

If approved the location would be at the Soledad Marketplace. In the same area where the new Grocery Outlet recently opened.

When we asked Dutch Bros Coffee about this South County location they told us to stay tuned.

"We appreciate your excitement for our new location! We recommend staying tuned to our social channels for updates," said Dutch Bros. "We won't have any info to release from this platform. More information will be available on our social channels once the dates are set!"

The only location on the Central Coast is in Hollister.