18 year old female found dead after apparent drowning at Its Beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 14, 2023 AT 1:33 PM- The Santa Cruz Police Department said that an 18 year old female has died after reportedly drowning at Its Beach on Sunday morning.

Officers said that they responded to a water rescue at Its Beach around 12:02 a.m. Santa Cruz Police Sergeant Jon Bush said that an 18-year-old male and a 18-year-old female went out for a swim at the beach.

Bush said that the 18 year old male came to shore and lost contact with the 18 year old female. An officer located her body in the ocean around 12:15 a.m. A Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol boat recovered her body.

Bush says that it appears that the woman drowned in the ocean. However, the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office will performing an autopsy on her to determine the cause of death.

ORGINAL STORY

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a dead person was was recovered near Lighthouse Field State Beach on Sunday morning.

Deputies said the person was found dead after a unsuccessful water rescue.

Deputies would not reveal any additional information. We have contacted the Santa Cruz Police Department to get more information and waiting to hear back.

