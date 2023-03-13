SPCA Monterey County sheltering 95 evacuated pets

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pets are no less in danger than people during the storms that have ravaged the Central COAST.

SPCA Monterey County can attest to that as they are currently taking care of 95 evacuated pets. This includes dogs, cats, chickens, and parakeets.

The shelter is still conducting rescues for pets and wants to remind people to not abandon their furry pals when evacuating.

SPCA Monterey County asks those who need shelter for their pets to call them at 831-373-2631 during the day or 831-646-5534 at night.

They have free food and supplies that will be provided to anyone who asks.