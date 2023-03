The deal comes with $34 million in guaranteed money. Jimmy G reunites with former New England Offensive Coordinator and now Las Vegas Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KION-TV)- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a three-year $67.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

