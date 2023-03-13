Blanco Road has reopened

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 14, 2023 AT 6:46 A.M.- CHP Monterey said that Blanco Road has been reopened after it was shut down on Monday due to flooding on the roadway.

Traffic is open at Blanco Road from Reservation Road to Davis Road. Monterey County officials also said that Blanco Road at Cooper Road is open after the water has receded and the roadway has been cleaned up.

CHP Monterey said that all roads will be closely monitored throughout the day.

Original Story

Blanco Road closed due to flooding

CHP Monterey said that Blanco Road is being shut down because of flooding being reported at Cooper Road.

Westbound traffic is closed from Blanco Road at Armstrong Road and eastbound traffic is closed from Blanco Road at Reservation.

Photos courtesy of CHP Monterey.

CHP says Reservation Road and Highway 68 are still open if you need to get into Salinas or the Peninsula.

There is no estimated time for reopening.