Plane lands in wet ag field in Castroville, pilot taken to local hospital

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Monterey confirmed that an airplane crashed in a wet ag field near the northbound side of Highway 156 on Sunday afternoon.

CHP said the pilot was able to escape the plane via parachute and landed near the southbound side of Highway 156. The pilot was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

Officers said they got calls of a plane flying erratically around 2:06 p.m. The plane landed in the wet ag field and did not explode. It is still unsure if the plane was flying in a north or southbound direction.

CHP said nobody was in the area when the plane crashed.

This article will continue to be updated.