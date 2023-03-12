Skip to Content
Highway 1 between Salinas Road and Highway 129 closed in both directions due to ongoing flooding

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday morning, Caltrans announced that a full closure of Highway 1 is in place between Salinas Road in Monterey County and Highway 129 which is also Riverside Drive in Watsonville due to flooding from a levee breach in Pajaro.

Caltrans did say a detour is available for drivers by taking Highway 156 to U.S. Highway 101 and then back to Highway 129. There is no estimated time for reopening. For the latest road closures in Monterey County click here.

A close up photo of the flooding on Highway 1 heading into Watsonville. Photo courtesy of CHP-Santa Cruz
