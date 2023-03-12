Elkhorn Road closed due to flooding as a result of the Pajaro River Levee breach

LOS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The levee breach in the Pajaro River is now effecting nearby roads.

On Sunday morning, Monterey County officials closed Elkhorn Road as the road was flooded from the floodwaters in the Pajaro River. The road was flooded between Osborn and Strawberry Road and for some neighbors it was a familiar site.

Tom Simmons has lived nearby on Easton Road and road being flooded reminded him of the 1995 floods which took place 28 years ago on Sunday.

"I've been here for over 40 years and 28 years ago when it flooded this is exactly what happened then," Simmons said.

County officals said even when the water recedes the road cannot open right away because their could be signifcant damages.

Drivers are urged not to drive through flood roads.