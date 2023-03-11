Pajaro River levee breached, evacuations underway

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Pajaro River levee breached around midnight on Friday, March 10, according to the Monterey County Health Department. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, North Monterey County Fire, and CAL FIRE have been going door to door warning people about the breach. The team is currently searching for anyone who might not have evacuated in time. Swift-water rescue team members are also on the scene. California National Guard says they have done at least 56 rescues near the Pajaro river.

Cal Guard Soldiers have supported first responders in 56 rescues near the Pajaro river in Monterey County. @CAgovernor @Cal_OES #montereycounty #alwaysreadyalwaysthere pic.twitter.com/VKsKbzsXJ0 — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) March 11, 2023 https://twitter.com/CalGuard/status/1634582211239505920

The Levee break (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Farm lands flooded (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Flooded fields (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Flood water in the town of Pajaro (Capt. Curtis Rhodes)

Anyone in the evacuation zone who needs help should call 9-1-1 immediately. People who have already evacuated may call 2-1-1 for information and referrals to disaster relief organizations.

Levee breach from above

Work on the levee has started. The County of Monterey will provide more information as it becomes available.

First Responders Warning of the breach

The closest evacuation shelter to the Community of Pajaro is at the Santa Cruz Fairground, 2061 E. Lake Blvd, Watsonville. There is an additional Shelter in Salinas at Compass Church, 10325 S. Main Street. The County has established a Temporary Evacuation Center at the Prunedale Library, 17822 Moro Rd.