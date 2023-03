PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- After three days people on the Monterey Peninsula are still without power.

PG&E says that at least 21,684 customers are still without power. The cause is believed to be due to the weather.

Some locations are estimated to have their power back at 10 p.m. Saturday, while others have no estimated time for power to return.

KION has reached out to PG&E for a statement.