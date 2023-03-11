Alex Dixon hat trick lifts Monterey Bay F.C. in season opening win over Hartford

Skip to Content
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Alex Dixon put on a show in his Monterey Bay F.C. debut Saturday night, scoring three goals in a 5-3 win over Hartford Athletic in Seaside.

Dixon's first goal came off a gracious bounce from a defender that went right to him before he fired it into the back of the net just before the 2nd minute of the game.

He would score again in the 39th minute on a header to the back of the net before Hartford would tie it just two minutes later.

It was a back-and-forth game at that point until Dixon fired his 3rd goal into the net in the 43rd minute, notching a hat trick in the first half.

Chase Boone and Adrian Rebollar would score to make it 5-2 before Hartford answered in the 76th minute to make it 5 to 3.

The season opening win gives the Union 3 points in the USL Championship standings.

Monterey Bay F.C. hosts Louisville City next on March 18th at 7 p.m. at Cardinale Stadium.

