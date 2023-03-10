Plane slides off runway at Salinas Municipal Airport due to heavy weather

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A plane slid off the runway Friday at the Salinas Municipal Airport.

Our reporter on the scene said they could see Salinas Fire helping out with the operation.

Firefighters said that due to the wet runway and heavy weather, the anti-lock brakes malfunctioned and the jet did not stop in time as it was landing. The plane wound up at the end of the runway in the mud.

There were no reported injuries to the pilot or signs of a fuel leak.