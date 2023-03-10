Gang member arrested in Hollister found with butterfly knife and drugs

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said that they arrested a known gang member they previously warned to not drive on a suspended driver's license.

Hollister Police said Thursday around 2:30 p.m. they spotted the same person drive into the parking lot of a local establishment. Police said due to a major accident they were unable to charge the person last time he was caught with a suspended license, but they had time this day.

The person was also a convicted felon and was found with ammunition, drug pipes, and other drugs, a leaded cane weapon, a butterfly knife, and other things, said police.