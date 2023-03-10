Fallen trees, power lines and flooding forcing closures in parts of Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Reports of downed trees, power lines and flooding has Caltrans and the CHP working quickly to remove hazards on roads they've either shut down entirely or partially.

Highway 101 near Chualar is once again seeing issues because of flooding. The CHP says this is near Chualar.

The flooding is in three different parts of the 101: Just south of Chualar, right on the exit into Chualar, and north of the exit along Potter Road.

One lane is closed for now, according to the CHP, and people are being asked to avoid the back roads as some water rescues are underway there.

Another significant closure is on Del Monte Avenue in the city of Monterey between Casa Verde Way and Sloat Avenue.

The city says the road is closed there because of a tree and power lines that are down, with the closure expected to last throughout the day.

