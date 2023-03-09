Three vehicle crash on South Sanborn Road sends three people to hospital in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire said a three-vehicle crash resulted in moderate injuries for three people.

The department said each car had someone injured and they were all taken to a local trauma center. This occurred a little before 2 p.m., said the fire department.

South Sanborn Road heading toward Highway 101 was shut down to just the number one lane for around 30 minutes. The lane has been cleared but there is still some debris on the road.

There are no further details.