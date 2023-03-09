Marina man arrested for allegedly posing as a 16-year-old to meet a minor in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said that they were made aware of a 20-year-old man from Marina that was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

On Feb. 26 officers arrived at a residence in San Jose and made a report of the sexually inappropriate relationship. The San José Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploits Detail assisted with the investigation.

Detectives said that Jonathan Saucedo, of Marina, posed as a 16-year-old boy to meet up with and have inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old victim. Detectives also learned that Saucedo had applied to several Law Enforcement Agencies, and was currently working as a security guard in Santa Cruz.

Jonathan Saucedo booking photo courtesy of San Jose Police.

San Jose Police obtained an arrest warrant and Detectives of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail located and took the suspect into custody at his place of work on March 1.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony charges of sex crime against a minor.