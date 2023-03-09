Skip to Content
Governor Newsom declares state of emergency for Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties

Office of the Governor of California

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency for 21 counties ahead of an atmospheric river event expected later this week.

Locally Santa Cruz County and Monterey County were added Wednesday after Newsom declared a state of emergency for 13 counties last week.

San Benito County has been excluded from the state of emergency, even though our weather team says the Lovers Lane area is expected to have a lot of rain.

“The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California,” said Governor Newsom. “With more dangerous storms on the horizon, we’ll continue to mobilize every available resource to protect Californians.”

To view the full proclamation, click here.

