Evacuation warnings issued for Watsonville ahead of weekend storms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville has issued Evacuation Warnings for several areas in city limits due to potential flooding this weekend.

The area shaded yellow above is under an evacuation warning as the National Weather Service has predicted heavy rainfall late Thursday into Friday.

People who live in evacuation warning areas should be prepared to protect their property, and be ready to leave should conditions change. Anyone impacted by recent floods should consider themselves at risk for future flooding, warns the city.

"Go kits" should be prepared and families should have plans made for their children, pets, essential items and medication. Also, the city reminds people to clean their storm drains.

"Emergency notifications will be made through CodeRED, an emergency phone notification system," said the city. "Residents must register to receive information at www.scr911.org or text SCR911 to 99411. You can also receive notifications by downloading the Watsonville Police Department mobile app or the CodeRED app."

The Emergency Operation Center has also been activated ahead of the anticipated storms.