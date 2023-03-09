Evacuation Warnings issued for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued Evacuation Warnings ahead of the weekend storm event.

Effective Thursday, until further notice, the areas of the Carmel River Lagoon, Bear Mountian Wilderness, the Big Sur coast from Sur Rock to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park and the Carmel Valley past Rancho Canada Golf Club to Carmel Valley Road are all under evacuation warnings. The Bolsa Knolls area is also under an evacuation warning.

Residents should be prepared for potential flooding and be prepared to leave if conditions change. If you feel unsafe leave, warns the sheriff's office.

Call the SPCA if you need assistance with pets.

