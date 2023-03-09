Skip to Content
Evacuation orders, school and road closures for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 10, 2023 AT 9:26 AM: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has now issued evacuation orders for those who live in the Carmel Valley area.

Those areas that are now included in the evacuation orders include

D-030A which includes parts of the Carmel River, Meadows Road and Schulte Road.

D-034A which includes parts of Robinson Canyon Road and Carmel River.

D-048A which includes parts of Carmel River, Via Poca and Boronda Road

D-048B which includes parts of West Garzas Road and Aliso Road and Paso Del Rio.

D-056a which includes Paso Hondo and part of East Garzas Road.

D-064A which includes Esqulline Road, De Los Helachos, Lazy Oaks and De El Rio.

D-065B which includes El Potero and parts of Carmel River

D-065A which includes parts of the Carmel River and Aliso Road.

Effective Thursday, until further notice, these areas are under evacuation warnings:

  • Areas of Arroyo Seco, Effective Immediately March 9th
  • Areas of Bolsa Knolls, Effective Immediately, March 9th
  • Carmel River Lagoon area, Effective Immediately, March 9th
  • Areas of Carmel River, Effective Immediately, March 9th
  • Pajaro Community, Effective Immediately, March 9th
  • Big Sur River, Effective Friday, March 10th at 5 p.m.
  • North Salinas between Russel Road / San Juan Grade Road and Santa Rita Creek in Salinas
  • Zone C-001a which includes areas: South of Russell Road; North of Hoover Street; East of Hwy 101; West of San Juan Grade Road

Residents should be prepared for potential flooding and be prepared to leave if conditions change. If you feel unsafe leave, warns the sheriff's office.

Call the SPCA if you need assistance with pets.

To check future evacuation warnings and orders, click here.

Road Name:Limits:Reason:
Aguajito RoadBetween 546 Aguajito Road and Valenzuela Drive
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		 Tree Down in Power Lines
Alisal RoadFrom 2242 Alisal Road to Zabala Road
Closed.
03-09-23 Until Further Notice		Flooding 
Canada Drive Between 25687 and 26075 Canada Drive
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		 Tree Down in Power Lines
Cholame RoadAt the Monterey / San Luis Obispo County Line
Closed.
01-05-23 Until Further Notice.		Flooding 
Chualar River Road At River Road
Closed
03-10-23 Until Further Notice 		 Flooding
Coast RoadClosed.
12-26-22 Until Further Notice 		Current Weather Conditions 
Davis Road Between Hitchcock Road and Reservation Road.
Closed.
02-27-23 Until Further Notice.		 Potential Flooding
Echo Valley RoadBetween Via Del Sol and Tustin Road
Closed
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		Flooding 
Elm AvenueAt Salinas River Bridge Crossing to Metz Road
Closed.
02-25-23 to Until Further Notice		 River Flooding
Gonzales River BridgeFrom 1/4 Mile on Either Side of the Bridge.
Closed.
01-11-23 Until Further Notice 		 Flooding
Hartnell RoadApproximately 400 feet west of Alisal Road,
just south of the City of Salinas.
Closed due to Bridge Replacement.
Detour Plan and suggested alternate routes >> Detour Map
Work Hours: 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
07-05-22 to TBD		 Hartnell Road Bridge Replacement Project
Press Release 06-24-22 
Kirby RoadAt Elkhorn Road
Closed.
01-27-23 until Further Notice		Storm Damage 
Lazarro DriveBetween 3452 Lazarro Drive and Atherton Drive
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		 Tree Down in Power Lines
Murphy RoadBetween Highway 129 and San Juan Road.
Closed.
03-09-23 Until Further Notice		Flooding 
Nacimiento-Fergusson RoadOff of Hwy. 1 / Big Sur
Closed.
01-27-21 until Further Notice		Debris on Roadway 
Old Stage RoadAt Williams Road to Alisal Road
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		 Flooding
Palo Colorado Road 4.0 mm (The Hoist)
06-26-18 to Indefinite 		Storm Damage 
Parkfield-Coalinga RoadClosed up to the end of Pavement.
01-11-23 until Further Notice. 		 Storm Damage
Paul Avenue From Cornwall Street to the Northern End
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		 Flooding
River RoadBetween Mile Marker 7.5 and Chualar River Road (at the Bridge)
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		 Flooding
San Mateo Avenue At San Luis Avenue
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice 		 Tree Down in Power Lines
Scenic RoadFrom Scenic Road at Valley View Avenue
to Carmelo Street at Seventeenth Street.
Closed.
01-05-23 until Further Notice.		 Storm Damage
Tassajara Road Tassajara Road will be closed, at Los Padres National Forest due to hazardous conditions. Hazardous Conditions 
Upper Walden RoadFrom Lower Walden Road to Peter Pan Road
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		 Multiple Trees and Power Lines Down
Valenzuela DriveBetween 505 Valenzuela Road and Aguajito Road
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		Tree Down in Power Lines 
Highway 101 Monterey CountyClosed to one lane south of Chualar and north of Potter Road. Flooding
Zabala RoadFrom Alisal Road to Old Stage Road
Closed.
03-10-23 Until Further Notice		Flooding 

School Closures

All schools in the Pacific Grove Unified School District will be closed on Friday because none of the schools currently have power. District officials said that dangerous road conditions with downed trees, limited cell service in Pacific Grove have also resulted in schools being closed.

Multiple schools in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District will also be closed on Friday due to power outages on the Monterey Peninsula. Those schools include:

  • The Digital Academy at Foothill Elementary School
  • La Mesa School
  • Monte Vista School
  • Monterey High School
  • Walter Colton Middle School

Carmel Unified School District has also closed all schools as a result of the winter storm. The District said that the majority of their sites do not have power at the moment. Officials said that essential employees will be contacted to access and support their facilities.

