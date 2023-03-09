Evacuation orders, school and road closures for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 10, 2023 AT 9:26 AM: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has now issued evacuation orders for those who live in the Carmel Valley area.

Those areas that are now included in the evacuation orders include

D-030A which includes parts of the Carmel River, Meadows Road and Schulte Road.

D-034A which includes parts of Robinson Canyon Road and Carmel River.

D-048A which includes parts of Carmel River, Via Poca and Boronda Road

D-048B which includes parts of West Garzas Road and Aliso Road and Paso Del Rio.

D-056a which includes Paso Hondo and part of East Garzas Road.

D-064A which includes Esqulline Road, De Los Helachos, Lazy Oaks and De El Rio.

D-065B which includes El Potero and parts of Carmel River

D-065A which includes parts of the Carmel River and Aliso Road.

Effective Thursday, until further notice, these areas are under evacuation warnings:

Areas of Arroyo Seco, Effective Immediately March 9th

Areas of Bolsa Knolls, Effective Immediately, March 9th

Carmel River Lagoon area, Effective Immediately, March 9th

Areas of Carmel River, Effective Immediately, March 9th

Pajaro Community, Effective Immediately, March 9th

Big Sur River, Effective Friday, March 10th at 5 p.m.

North Salinas between Russel Road / San Juan Grade Road and Santa Rita Creek in Salinas

Zone C-001a which includes areas: South of Russell Road; North of Hoover Street; East of Hwy 101; West of San Juan Grade Road

Residents should be prepared for potential flooding and be prepared to leave if conditions change. If you feel unsafe leave, warns the sheriff's office.

Call the SPCA if you need assistance with pets.

To check future evacuation warnings and orders, click here.

Road Name: Limits: Reason: Aguajito Road Between 546 Aguajito Road and Valenzuela Drive

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Tree Down in Power Lines Alisal Road From 2242 Alisal Road to Zabala Road

Closed.

03-09-23 Until Further Notice Flooding Canada Drive Between 25687 and 26075 Canada Drive

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Tree Down in Power Lines Cholame Road At the Monterey / San Luis Obispo County Line

Closed.

01-05-23 Until Further Notice. Flooding Chualar River Road At River Road

Closed

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Flooding Coast Road Closed.

12-26-22 Until Further Notice Current Weather Conditions Davis Road Between Hitchcock Road and Reservation Road.

Closed.

02-27-23 Until Further Notice. Potential Flooding Echo Valley Road Between Via Del Sol and Tustin Road

Closed

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Flooding Elm Avenue At Salinas River Bridge Crossing to Metz Road

Closed.

02-25-23 to Until Further Notice River Flooding Gonzales River Bridge From 1/4 Mile on Either Side of the Bridge.

Closed.

01-11-23 Until Further Notice Flooding Hartnell Road Approximately 400 feet west of Alisal Road,

just south of the City of Salinas.

Closed due to Bridge Replacement.

Detour Plan and suggested alternate routes >> Detour Map

Work Hours: 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

07-05-22 to TBD Hartnell Road Bridge Replacement Project

Press Release 06-24-22 Kirby Road At Elkhorn Road

Closed.

01-27-23 until Further Notice Storm Damage Lazarro Drive Between 3452 Lazarro Drive and Atherton Drive

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Tree Down in Power Lines Murphy Road Between Highway 129 and San Juan Road.

Closed.

03-09-23 Until Further Notice Flooding Nacimiento-Fergusson Road Off of Hwy. 1 / Big Sur

Closed.

01-27-21 until Further Notice Debris on Roadway Old Stage Road At Williams Road to Alisal Road

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Flooding Palo Colorado Road 4.0 mm (The Hoist)

06-26-18 to Indefinite Storm Damage Parkfield-Coalinga Road Closed up to the end of Pavement.

01-11-23 until Further Notice. Storm Damage Paul Avenue From Cornwall Street to the Northern End

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Flooding River Road Between Mile Marker 7.5 and Chualar River Road (at the Bridge)

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Flooding San Mateo Avenue At San Luis Avenue

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Tree Down in Power Lines Scenic Road From Scenic Road at Valley View Avenue

to Carmelo Street at Seventeenth Street.

Closed.

01-05-23 until Further Notice. Storm Damage Tassajara Road Tassajara Road will be closed, at Los Padres National Forest due to hazardous conditions. Hazardous Conditions Upper Walden Road From Lower Walden Road to Peter Pan Road

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Multiple Trees and Power Lines Down Valenzuela Drive Between 505 Valenzuela Road and Aguajito Road

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Tree Down in Power Lines Highway 101 Monterey County Closed to one lane south of Chualar and north of Potter Road. Flooding Zabala Road From Alisal Road to Old Stage Road

Closed.

03-10-23 Until Further Notice Flooding

School Closures

All schools in the Pacific Grove Unified School District will be closed on Friday because none of the schools currently have power. District officials said that dangerous road conditions with downed trees, limited cell service in Pacific Grove have also resulted in schools being closed.

Multiple schools in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District will also be closed on Friday due to power outages on the Monterey Peninsula. Those schools include:

The Digital Academy at Foothill Elementary School

La Mesa School

Monte Vista School

Monterey High School

Walter Colton Middle School

Carmel Unified School District has also closed all schools as a result of the winter storm. The District said that the majority of their sites do not have power at the moment. Officials said that essential employees will be contacted to access and support their facilities.