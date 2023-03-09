Evacuation orders issued and school closures for San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Benito County has issued flood watches, evacuation orders and school closures.

Evacuation Orders:

San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line

Lovers Lane

Lake Road

Shore Road from San Felipe to Frazier Lake

Frye Road

An Evacuation Center will also be opened starting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the San Benito County Farm Labor Association Housing Center, 3239 Southside Road. People are urged to call 9-1-1 in case of threatening emergencies.

Commuters should allow themselves to and from work. Road and highway flooding is likely warns the county.

"Do not pass through Road Closed areas. Wipers On, Headlights On," warns the county.

School closures:

Hollister High School have canceled all classes on Friday due to the winter storms in the area. They said that a few operational staff will remain on campus. Any students already on campus will be able to stay in the auditorium.

Aromas-San Juan Unified School District will be closing all of their schools as well due to the current weather conditions. Superintendent Barb Dill-Varga said that the schools is expected to be open on Monday depending on weather conditions.



