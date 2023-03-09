Evacuation orders and warnings issued for more areas in Santa Cruz County, emergency shelters open

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Update March. 9, 2023, at 12:23 p.m.- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings and orders for several areas in the county ahead of potential flooding this weekend.

The following areas are under evacuation ORDERS until further notice:

Zone WTS-E018-A and WTS-E017-A: the areas northeast of Main Street along Bridge Street to the end of Franich Park are under an evacuation order in Watsonville. This includes Watsonville High School and City Plaza Park.

Overnight shelters are being established at Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building (Opens 4 p.m.) at 215 E. Beach Street, Watsonville and Cabrillo College Gymnasium (Opens 7 p.m.) at 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos.

Ramsay Park on Main Street will serve as an information center and reunification location and will have snacks and water.

The following areas are under evacuation WARNINGS until further notice:

Zone FEL-E008 or the Felton Grove Neighborhood

Zone FEL-E012 or the area north of Highway 9, south of Beth Drive, east of Highway 9 and west of Beth Drive

Zone CRZ-E081 or the area of Paradise Park

Zone PAJ-E015-B and PAJ-E024-B or the area north and south of Freedom Boulevard from Erta Lane and Compton Terrance.

Watsonville the areas of Holohan and College Road along Salsipuedes Creek, Kelly Lake to Wagner Avenue.

"Residents in low-lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," warns the county. "If possible, consider moving prior to the start of the weather system."

To see the latest in warnings, click here.

Storm shelters will open in Santa Cruz County.

One will be located at Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building on 215 E. Beach St., Watsonville at 4 p.m.

Another will open at Cabrillo College Gymnasium on 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos at 7 p.m.

There will also be a daytime evacuation point at Scotts Valley Community Center, 370 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley.

Shelters will provide a place for people to sleep, eat, and get supplies and support services. For more shelter information, click here.

School Closures for Friday:

Watsonville High School

Watsonville Infant Center

Renaissance High School

These schools will still hold classes online.

"To ensure student instruction is not interrupted, students from closed sites will be able to access assignments through Google Classroom," said Pajaro Valley Unified School District. "Teachers and administrators will assign the work to students by 9:30 a.m. and staff will be checking in with them throughout the day."

ORIGINAL STORY

The City of Watsonville has issued Evacuation Warnings for several areas in city limits due to potential flooding this weekend.

The area shaded yellow above is under an evacuation warning as the National Weather Service has predicted heavy rainfall late Thursday into Friday.

People who live in evacuation warning areas should be prepared to protect their property, and be ready to leave should conditions change. Anyone impacted by recent floods should consider themselves at risk for future flooding, warns the city.

"Go kits" should be prepared and families should have plans made for their children, pets, essential items and medication. Also, the city reminds people to clean their storm drains.

"Emergency notifications will be made through CodeRED, an emergency phone notification system," said the city. "Residents must register to receive information at www.scr911.org or text SCR911 to 99411. You can also receive notifications by downloading the Watsonville Police Department mobile app or the CodeRED app."

The Emergency Operation Center has also been activated ahead of the anticipated storms.