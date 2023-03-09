Caltrans expects Highway 198 to reopen completely by mid May

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 9, 2023 AT 3:46 P.M: Caltrans District 6 has pushed back the reopening date of Highway 198 for another month due to the ongoing winter storms.

Elizabeth Yelton who is the spokesperson for Caltrans District 6 said that the portion between the Fresno-Monterey County line to Coalinga is now scheduled to open on April 15.

She said the roadway is now expected to fully reopen by mid-May. Yelton said that timeline could change depending on the weather conditions and if the road suffers any additional damage.

ORIGNAL STORY

Caltrans expects that a sixteen-mile stretch of Highway 198 has been shut down due to winter storms in January and will reopen completely by early April.

Highway 198 between Fresno County and Monterey County has been shut down due to continued work in various locations, per Caltrans.

Caltrans officials said crews are working on multiple parts of the highway and expect to reopen the portion between the Fresno-Monterey County line to Coalinga on March 15th.

Picture of Highway 198 closure, courtesy of Caltrans

Sections of the road were damaged in Fresno and Monterey Counties which included a large portion of the roadway that washed out in Fresno County.

A complete reopening is estimated for early April but officials said that closures may last for longer depending on weather conditions.