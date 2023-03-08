Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:17 PM

SPCA Monterey County offering reward for information on emaciated dog found in Gonzales

SPCA Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County said that they are looking for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for leaving several wounds on a dog found in Gonzales last week.

The dog was found with a heavy chain wrapped tightly around his neck so deeply that was cutting into his skin, said SPCA Monterey County. Surgery was required to clean, treat and suture his infected wounds ranging from three to five centimeters wide.

SPCA Monterey County added the dog had cropped ears almost all the way to his skull, and it appears the work was not done by a veterinarian.

He was also found to be around 13 to 18 pounds underweight. He also has pressure sores on his legs. On top of being dirty and covered with fleas.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. If someone recognizes the dog contact www.spcamc.org.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content