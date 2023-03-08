SPCA Monterey County offering reward for information on emaciated dog found in Gonzales

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County said that they are looking for any information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for leaving several wounds on a dog found in Gonzales last week.

The dog was found with a heavy chain wrapped tightly around his neck so deeply that was cutting into his skin, said SPCA Monterey County. Surgery was required to clean, treat and suture his infected wounds ranging from three to five centimeters wide.

SPCA Monterey County added the dog had cropped ears almost all the way to his skull, and it appears the work was not done by a veterinarian.

He was also found to be around 13 to 18 pounds underweight. He also has pressure sores on his legs. On top of being dirty and covered with fleas.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. If someone recognizes the dog contact www.spcamc.org.