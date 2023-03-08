Skip to Content
Salinas Police social media to return shortly

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Instagram and Facebook accounts have gone missing, with no mention of why. If you try to search for them, nothing comes up.

Salinas Police shed some light on this situation by saying their accounts are expected to return by the end of the week or sometime next week. They said they had to fix some user issues on their end and had some technical issues their IT department was fixing.

Their social media has been gone since Valentine's Day. Their last post was a post made also by many law enforcement agencies throughout the state that day asking people to report their exes if they have outstanding warrants.

KION asked police if they had been banned from social media or hacked. They denied either thing happened and assured us it was just a technical issue.

