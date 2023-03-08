Skip to Content
Monterey County to close multiple parks due to incoming severe weather

Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey is taking extra precautions with severe weather set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday.

For health and safety reasons, Monterey County Public Works, Facilities, and Park officials will close multiple county parks on Thursday and Friday. The following parks that will be closed are

Jacks Peak Park in Monterey

Manzanita Park in Pruendale

Royal Oaks Park in Monterey County

San Lorenzo Park in King City

Toro Park in Salinas

County officials said that the San Lorenzo Park RV campground would remain open. Lakes San Antonio and Nacimiento will remain available for camping and boating, but trails will be closed.

Public Works officials will monitor any damages in the parks and trails to determine when it will be safe to reopen each park.

