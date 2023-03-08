Man hit and killed by train in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that a man was hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon.

The male in his 30s was on the tracks for an unknown reason when he was hit, said police. This incident happened around 5:45 p.m. near the overpass on Market and John.

It is unknown if the man was a transient, said police.

Salinas Police said this is a Union Pacific Railroad case since they own the tracks. Any further details will have to come from them.