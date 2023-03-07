Sandbag locations in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- More wet weather is expected in the coming days and the County of Santa Cruz wants people to know how to prepare.

Sandbags will be available to residents at no cost to them. All the county asks is people call the location in advance because the sand and sandbags are first come first serve.

CAL FIRE Big Creek Station240 Swanton Road, Davenport, (831) 426-1664 (Sand and Bags)

Branciforte Fire, 2711 Branciforte Drive, Santa Cruz, (831) 423-8856 (Sand and Bags)

Boulder Creek Golf Course, Intersection of East Hilton Drive and Hwy 236, (831) 338-7222 (Sand and Bags)

Central Fire, 930 17th Avenue, Santa Cruz, (831) 316-3549 (Sand and Bags)

Redwood Elementary School,16900 Hwy 9 / Upper parking lot, (831) 338-7222 (Sand and Bags)

Soquel Village- County Parking Lot, 2850 Daubenbiss Avenue, Soquel, (831) 477-3999 (Sand and Bags)

CAL FIRE Fall Creek Station, 7272 Empire Grade, Santa Cruz, (831) 426-3131 (Sand and Bags)

Public Works Yard, 198 Grimmer Road, Watsonville, (831) 477-3399 (Sand and Bags)

Felton Fire, 131 Kirby Street, (831) 335-4422 (Sand and Bags)

CALFIRE Corralitos Station 120 Eureka, Canyon Road, (831) 724-2446 (Sand and Bags)

Valley Churches United/Ben Lomond Fire 9400, Highway 9, (831) 336-8258 (Sand and Bags)

CALFIRE Burrell Station, 25050 Highland Way, Los Gatos, (408) (831) 353-1022 (Sand and Bags)

Zayante Fire, 7700 E. Zayante Road, Felton, (831) 335-5100 (Sand and Bags)

Pajaro Valley Fire, 562 Casserly Road, Watsonville, (831) 722-6188 (Sand and Bags)

Scotts Valley Fire, 7 Erba Lane, (831) 438-0211 (Sand and Bags)

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Avenue, Watsonville, (831) 477-3999 (Sand and Bags)

For more information, click here.