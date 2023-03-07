Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 2:39 PM

Salinas Police looking to bring financial incentives to hire new officers

Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, Salinas PD will be asking the Salinas City Council to bring back a hiring incentive program to hire new officers to their department.

In a report to the city, the department says they have 19 vacant officer positions. Salinas Police has used an incentive program back in 2015 when they hired ten new officers in a two year period.

Nine of those officers are currently still employed by the police department.

Here is a breakdown of the incentives.

  • Lateral police officers would get $7,500 when hired and $10,000 when they successfully complete field training.
  • They will also get an additional $10,000 a year from when the training was done.
  • Police recruit incentives include $5,000 when hired plus an additional $5,000 a year from completing the field training program.

The details of this hiring program will be ironed out during tonight's City Council meeting which starts at 4 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content