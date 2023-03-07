Skip to Content
today at 12:13 PM
Published 11:22 AM

Retail theft suspects wanted in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties caught with stolen property

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office arrested two people Monday night who were found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen retail items.

Elani Flenaug, 20 of Berklery, and Kiera Lee, 19 of Oakland, burglarized a business in Scotts Valley and were later arrested on 41st Avenue in Scotts Valley. Deputies found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property in their vehicle.

Deputies say these items are from several retailers around Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties. The vehicle also matched a recent description

Both suspects were booked into Santa Cruz County jail for conspiracy, receiving stolen property, grand theft and burglary.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

