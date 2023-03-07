Skip to Content
Hollister City Manager relieved of duties during City Council meeting

City of Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister City Council voted in a close-door session to terminate city manager Brett Miller in a unanimous vote.

The council voted 5-0 to terminate Miller during the council meeting on Monday night.

The council and city attorney Mary Lerner did announce the decision once the council returned from closed session.

"The city of Hollister has decided to go in a different direction with respect to the city manager’s position,” the city's attorney read during the open portion of the city council's meeting."

Miller has been in the position since September 2020. Assistant City Manager Dave Mirrione will become the acting city manager.

