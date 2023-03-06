Skip to Content
Santa Cruz Police giving out free gun locks

Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they will offer free gun locks to anyone gun owner who wants one.

You can pick them up at the SCPD from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 155 Center Street. Police said no personal information is required to acquire one.

Police want to remind people this is a free public service they provide.

"Because as a firearm owner, it is your responsibility to ensure that guns in your home are stored where they are inaccessible to children or other unauthorized persons," said SCPD. "Stolen firearms can end up in the hands of criminals who can use them to commit violent crimes."

For more information on how to handle and store firearms safely, visit here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

