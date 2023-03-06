Salinas man sentenced 35 years for assaulting 11-year-old girl

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a man would spend 35 years in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl.

Alvaro Botello, 29, of Salinas, was found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old. He will have to register as a sex offender for life, said Pacioni.

On Oct. 30, 2021, Botello approached an 11-year-old girl while waiting for food from a taco truck. He then convinced her to get in his vehicle, promising to buy her treats at a nearby convenience store, according to Pacioni.

He then took her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her, per Pacioni. Botello then dropped the victim at her house an hour later while officers were taking a report from her mother about her disappearance.

Pacioni said her mother was vital in preserving crucial evidence.