PETA wins lawsuit appeal against Monterey Zoo

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- This past Friday, a California Court of Appeal ruled in PETA's favor that the Monterey Zoo did not establish its use of canes to poke, prod and control elephants as a stand in for bullhooks.

The ruling will allow PETA will move forward with its lawsuit alleging the zoo has engaged in lawful business practices by using canes as weapons which violates the state's ban on bullhooks and other devices that are designed to inflict pain for the purpose of training or controlling the behavior of an elephant.

The suit alleges that the Zoo has violated California worker protection laws by controlling the elephants with circus-style free contact. That means handlers share the same unrestricted space with elephants and use force and punishment to make them obey.

“For years, workers at this facility have physically and mentally tormented elephants by using weapons on them in apparent defiance of state law,” PETA Foundation General Counsel Caitlin Hawks said. "PETA can now proceed in its lawsuit to compel the Monterey Zoo to end it use of these cruel practices.”

PETA says that elephants that have been held at the Monterey Zoo have died under questionable circumstances. One elephant was euthanized after being unable to stand due to a painful joint condition. Another elephant's death was hidden from the public but a necropsy revealed that she had ingested a large amount of sand that blocked and ruptured her large intestine.

The zoo is no longer entitled to collect its attorney fees and costs from PETA. They will now have to PETA's costs on appeal.

We have reached out to the Monterey Zoo for a comment about the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back. We will update the article as soon as we get new information.