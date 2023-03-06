Skip to Content
Hollister Police Animal Care & Services rescue and find homes for 13 abandoned puppies

Hollister Police Animal Care & Services

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Thirteen little fur babies were rescued after being abandoned in a crate in San Benito County.

After posting that these puppies needed homes less than a few hours ago, they have all found homes, said Hollister Police Animal Care & Services.

Cat Crew California has committed to pulling four puppies, and Red Dog Ranch Animal Rescue Inc. has pulled the remaining puppies. The puppies were said to be four weeks of age.

