Gilroy Police looking for armed and dangerous stabbing suspect

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Gilroy Police Department said they are looking for a man believed to be involved in a stabbing Monday morning.

Police arrived at the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street for reports of a stabbing. Police found a victim with a serious stab wound. They were taken to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Police said the man pictured is wanted in connection. He was described as a Hispanic Male Adult in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a gray shirt with a highlighted yellow ADIDAS logo, and a Raiders ballcap (black with grey brim), according to police.

The attack is believed to be unprovoked and the suspect did not know the victim. He is considered armed and dangerous by Gilroy Police.

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call Det. Silva at 408-846-0335.