Salinas Police: Six suspects arrested for burglary of a cannabis dispensary

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday morning, Salinas Police said six people were arrested after they were trying to steal products from a marijuana dispensary in Salinas and led them on two separate car chases.

Officers said the incident started around 4:45 a.m. when they confronted multiple suspects at a dispensary on Terven Avenue.

The suspects took off in multiple vehicles and the chases was on.

A male suspect was arrested near Oakland after driving northbound on Highway 101. The other car headed south on Highway 101 and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips to stop them in Chualar.

Five suspects got out of the car and ran in the dark. However, the suspects did not see a 15 foot irrigation ditch in front of them which they fell into.

The five suspects were rescued from the ditch before being arrested. The Sheriff's Office Dive Team went into the ditch and helped them recover some of the stolen items.