San Benito County denied receiving FEMA assistance after winter storms

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): A significant hurdle has appeared for people in San Benito County needing help after the flooding in early January.

FEMA has denied the county's application for assistance and many people are concerned, like Jim Mallon, who lives in the county. He was lucky not to be affected by the storms that occurred earlier this year.

However, he is sympathetic to the people who were impacted.

"I think it's very unfair for those people who went through that disaster," said Mallon.

FEMA denied individual assistance to San Benito County because the damage in dollars didn't match the minimum the agency had. The assistance would allow people who were impacted by the storms to apply for a personal loan.

But now the county plans to file an appeal.

"We have until 30 days from last Friday to file the appeal, to see if FEMA, will consider individual assistance," said San Benito County Supervisor, Bea Gonzales, of District 5.

The County Office of Emergency Services is asking for help from people in the county.

"We are looking for residents to send information, which includes their name, address, contact, phone number, as well as any photos or videos that they may have of damages within their homes," said San Benito County, Public Information Officer, Monica Leon.

The deadline to submit these documents is March 20 at 5 p.m. You can submit your documents to OES@COSB.US. San Benito County Supervisors have also been in contact with leaders in congress to help with their appeal.