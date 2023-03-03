Prunedale dispensary hit by two burglaries

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating two burglaries at a Prunedale dispensary.

Deputies said One Plant Dispensary on 10031 Reese Circle was burglarized on Jan. 28 and Feb. 10. They believe both incidents to be related.

Thousands of dollars worth of cannabis products were stolen, but deputies could not get into precisely what was stolen. Deputies said there had been reports regional of dispensaries being burglarized but are unsure if they are related to the ones at One Plant Dispensary.

Video surveillance is being combed through. Deputies did not provide suspect information or how many people burglarized the location each time.

Deputies ask if anyone has information to call their office at (831) 755-3700.