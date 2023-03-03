Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:26 PM

Prunedale dispensary hit by two burglaries

Pixabay

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating two burglaries at a Prunedale dispensary.

Deputies said One Plant Dispensary on 10031 Reese Circle was burglarized on Jan. 28 and Feb. 10. They believe both incidents to be related.

Thousands of dollars worth of cannabis products were stolen, but deputies could not get into precisely what was stolen. Deputies said there had been reports regional of dispensaries being burglarized but are unsure if they are related to the ones at One Plant Dispensary.

Video surveillance is being combed through. Deputies did not provide suspect information or how many people burglarized the location each time.

Deputies ask if anyone has information to call their office at (831) 755-3700.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content