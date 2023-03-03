Skip to Content
Explosions at Hollister homeless camp prompt police response

Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police arrived at the 500 block of Egret Lane for reports of an explosion.

Officers found several tents nearby that were on fire.

Police said propane tanks and other flammable liquids caused secondary explosions that caused more fires and debris.

"We deployed our drone with its infrared technology to assist the fire department with locating additional hotspots, and potential victims in and amongst the debris."

Ricardo Tovar

