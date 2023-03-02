The City of Seaside unveils completed fire station mural

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside City leaders met Thursday morning to unveil a freshly painted mural at the Seaside Fire Station.

This 35-foot by 9-foot mural is located at the premiere of the wall of the Fire Station located at 1635 Broadway Avenue.

"The City of Seaside’s Public Art Program was established to enhance cultural and aesthetic qualities of life for the citizens of Seaside," said the city.

La Neta Murals, a local artist, was selected from a poll of 13 applicants.

The City of Seaside’s Arts and History Commission, along with city staff reviewed applications and made their selection in October 2022. City Council approved the final design at their regular meeting on Feb. 16, 2023.

The mural then started being worked on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.