SVFT looking for solutions to”uptick in use of racial and homophobic slurs on campuses”

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Salinas Union High School District…dealing with controversy.

During Wednesday night's board meeting, superintendent Dan Burns referenced a couple of issues seen on campuses that include an uptick in fights and….

“We also have seen an uptick in use of racial and homophobic slurs on campuses,” Burns said. “It's something that needs to be addressed more thoroughly.”

Some of these examples occurred just in the past year.

Rancho San Juan saw a door drawing contest for Black History Month that resulted in racist drawings. This came after a racist doll incident last summer at Salinas High.

President of the Salinas Valley Federation of Teachers Kati Bassler tells Karl they want the district to better address these issues when they happen.

“If there are systems, then there's predictable actions and steps and protocols,” Bassler said. “That is what is missing is when something happens. What are the protocols to respond in a responsible way?

As far as the district’s side, they want to keep things between them and the union.

Although he didn’t go into detail, the Assistant Superintendent of HR Dr. Henry Galicia says transparency between both sides is good.

“I cannot sit behind my desk in the district office and not collaborate with my union leaders or my teaching or my teachers or classify staff,” Galicia said. “We need everyone in that thinking process to make decisions that are going to be better for our students and our staff.”

However, the union says otherwise.

“We are brought to the table when they need us and we don't feel at this time we are being heard,” Bassler said. “Be it with evaluation, be it with school safety.”

The district adds their main focus at this time is to recruit more staff during this weekend's job fair. The Salinas Valley Federation of Teachers will be at the job fair running an informational picketing.