Parole granted for ex-marine convicted of attempted murder at Lover’s Point back in 2000

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced the California Board of Parole Hearings made the decision in late Feb. to grant parole to a man convicted of the attempted murder of a woman back in 2000 in Pacific Grove.

Jason Blad, the now 43-year-old ex-marine, was granted parole back on October 11, 2022, by two Board of Parole Commissioners. After parole was granted the victim's family and Monterey County District Attorney's Office asked Governor Newsom to send the review for parole to the entire panel of 21 Board of Parole Commissioners.

Blad had served 21 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation after being sentenced to 7 years to life in prison. This was Blad's 7th Parole Board Hearing, according to Pacioni.

Both parties argued for the recession of the parole granted. The family pleaded to the board not to release their daughter's attackers.

In the Oct. hearing The Board of Parole used the “Youthful Offender” factors in finding Blad eligible for Parole. Blad was 21 at the time of the attempted murder and listed his accomplishments since being in prison.

"He participated and completed many programs offered to inmates both in the vocation and self-help arenas. The Board found that he had no negative association in prison and that he had an adequate discharge plan," said Pacioni.

Back in 2000 Blad, for an unknown reason along with a codefendant, Jesse Jay Carson, planned to murder their victim on the hiking trail at Lover's Point. Pacioni said they prepared and hastily selected a lone victim.

Pacioni said the pair restrained the victim and repeatedly stabbed and slashed her. They threatened to kill her while taunting her.

"The victim was unarmed, alone, and vulnerable and presented no threat to the defendants. The actions of Blad went well beyond that necessary for his conviction of attempted first-degree murder and shocked the Monterey community," said Pacioni.

The codefendants were active duty uniformed Marines at the time enrolled in the Defense Language Institute’s Cryptological Linguistics program. At first, both gave alibi's that checked out but after Carson experience a mental health crisis months later the truth was revealed, said Pacioni.

A date for Blad's release has not been set.