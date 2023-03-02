Skip to Content
today at 12:08 PM
Missing Watsonville teen has been found safe

Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE ON MARCH 2, 2023 AT 11:28 AM: Watsonville Police has located a missing 14-year-old girl of Watsonville who has been found safe.

She was missing since Wednesday night when she was last seen in the area of Park Way.

14-year-old Watsonville teen reported missing

Watsonville Police need the public's help looking for a 14-year-old teenage girl who has been missing since Wednesday night.

The teenager was last seen in the area of Park Way at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Family members and police officers have been unable to make contact with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 831-471-1151.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

