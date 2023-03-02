Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:53 AM
Published 10:51 AM

Merced man wanted for sexual assault of a minor may be in Monterey County

Merced Police Department

MERCED, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police warn people to be on the lookout for a man wanted in the City of Merced for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Police said, Rene Martinez, 35 of Merced, is wanted for assault with the intent to commit a felony, oral copulation with a minor, and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, according to Merced Police.

On Oct. 1, 2022, police were dispatched at 9:26 a.m. in Merced for reports of a sexual assault involving a minor. Police identified Martinez as the suspect in the assault, said police.

Greenfield Police say he is believed to have ties to Monterey County.

If you see call Merced Police Detective Samuel Sannadan, at 209-388-7773, or email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content