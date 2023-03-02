Merced man wanted for sexual assault of a minor may be in Monterey County

MERCED, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police warn people to be on the lookout for a man wanted in the City of Merced for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Police said, Rene Martinez, 35 of Merced, is wanted for assault with the intent to commit a felony, oral copulation with a minor, and lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, according to Merced Police.

On Oct. 1, 2022, police were dispatched at 9:26 a.m. in Merced for reports of a sexual assault involving a minor. Police identified Martinez as the suspect in the assault, said police.

Greenfield Police say he is believed to have ties to Monterey County.

If you see call Merced Police Detective Samuel Sannadan, at 209-388-7773, or email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org.