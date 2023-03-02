Hitchcock Animal Services receives grant to support shelter pets

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hitchcock Road Animal Services has received a $233,000 grant to build resources for both shelter pets, field officers and community pet owners.

The grant was made possible by California for All Animals initiative. The initiative was launched in February 2022 which reflects the state's commitment to ending euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in shelters and creating communities where all pets and their people have access to resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

Monterey County who serve as the lead agency for the animal shelter received $190,030 towards increasing resources both within the department as well as for pets and their owners.

The County also included in the request to further educate the community and assist field officers in the commuinty.

Also included in the request is a shelter x-ray machine, rescue coordinator funding and waived mediation center program fees.

In addition, the animal shelter received a $43,200 during the fall grant cycle to increase the shelter's capacity to spray and neuter shelter animals.

These clinics allow the shelter to increase the number of animals that can be spayed or neutered by about 360 animals.

For more information on the California for All Animals click here.