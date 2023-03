SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a felon with a warrant out for his arrest earlier this week.

Heriberto Navarro was found while driving and was arrested.

He was found with a loaded gun in his waistband, drugs, a switchblade and tear gas, said deputies.

He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on numerous charges, per deputies.