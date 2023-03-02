Skip to Content
CHP Santa Cruz warning drivers of black ice on roads in parts of the county

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is warning drivers about the potential for black ice to be on the road across Santa Cruz County due to cold overnight temperatures.

Thursday morning a vehicle spun out in the Bear Creek area because of black ice forming on the road.

CHP-Santa Cruz says this also happens on parts of Freedom Boulevard, too.

Luckily the driver in this incident is expected to be okay, despite the vehicle flipping onto its side.

For information on what you should do if you approach a road with black ice forming, click here

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

