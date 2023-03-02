Skip to Content
14-year-old Watsonville teen reported missing

Audrina Diaz-Ramirez reported missing in Watsonville since 9 p.m. Wednesday night
Watsonville Police Dept.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Watsonville Police need the public's help looking for a 14-year-old teen who has been missing since Wednesday night.

She's identified as Audrina Diaz-Ramirez and she was last seen in the area of Park Way at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Family members and police officers have been unable to make contact with her.

Anyone with information on Diaz-Ramirez whereabouts is asked to call 831-471-1151.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

